Berenberg Bank Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF opened at $28.80 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

