Berenberg Bank Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.47 ($115.85).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €85.80 ($100.94) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.28. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.