Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $260.05

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.05 and last traded at $258.82, with a volume of 6532679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.52. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $64.38 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

