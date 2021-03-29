BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BGMD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. BG Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About BG Medicine
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.