BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BGMD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. BG Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.