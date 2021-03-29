Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,631,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,100 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up about 22.3% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $482,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. 458,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

