BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BHTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,334. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
