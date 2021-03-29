BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BHTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,334. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

