Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Declares Dividend of GBX 43

Mar 29th, 2021

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bioventix stock opened at GBX 4,248 ($55.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £221.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. Bioventix has a 1 year low of GBX 3,235 ($42.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549.24 ($59.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,199.58.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

