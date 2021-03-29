Bitcoin SV One Day Volume Tops $699.67 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for $206.09 or 0.00358771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $699.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,442.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.88 or 0.00901574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,691,314 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

