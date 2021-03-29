BIZZCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $38,888.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $38,888.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00612896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

