Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

BDTX opened at $22.88 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $826.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

