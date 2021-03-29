BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

