BlackRock Inc. Purchases 285,439 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trevena were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trevena by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trevena by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.83 on Monday. Trevena, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $295.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

