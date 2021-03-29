BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 678.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYJ stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
