BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 678.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

