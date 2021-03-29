Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,362. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

