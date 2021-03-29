BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Tops $0.0133

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 238.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $242,929.87 and approximately $1,034.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 286.9% higher against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

