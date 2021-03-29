BMO Capital Markets Increases Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IVREF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.