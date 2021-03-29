BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $27.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE BOX opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

