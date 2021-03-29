Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $254.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $254.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.25.

BYDGF stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

