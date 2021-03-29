Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. 21Vianet Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,574. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

