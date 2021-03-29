Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Taal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. 190,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,290. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

