British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

