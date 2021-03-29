Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.19. Broadmark Realty Capital shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 5,085 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

