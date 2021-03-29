Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Billion

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $134.57. 1,014,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. CarMax has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

