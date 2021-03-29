Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Timken by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 443,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

