Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $86.38

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,762,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.