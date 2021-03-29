Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 4,865,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

