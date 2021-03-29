Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $59.38

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,831. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

