Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $19.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 264,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,063. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit