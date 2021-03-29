Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 264,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,063. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

