Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Target Price at $17.80

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $502.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

