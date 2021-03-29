Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Science Applications International stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.