Brokers Set Expectations for MSA Safety Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSA Safety in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

