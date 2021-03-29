Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 201,380 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,184,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,984,000 after buying an additional 1,090,487 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 585,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,487,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

