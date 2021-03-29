Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRTHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BRTHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

