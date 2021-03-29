BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price upped by CIBC from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

