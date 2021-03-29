Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

