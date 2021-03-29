BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Financial Review

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BTRS alerts:

52.1% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BTRS and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BTRS and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

BTRS beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals, including technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. BTRS Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.