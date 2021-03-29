BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 4.4%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.80. 250,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 467,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

