BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 4.4%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.80. 250,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 467,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit