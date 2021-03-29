Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NYSE WHD opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

