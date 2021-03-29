Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 203,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.50 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

