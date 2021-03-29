Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

