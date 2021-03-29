Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

