Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

