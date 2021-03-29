Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,068 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,859,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $27.78 on Monday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.