Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.63 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

