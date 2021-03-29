Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,157 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.51% of Callaway Golf worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.63 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

