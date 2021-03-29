Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 211.7% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

CALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ CALT traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $731.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

