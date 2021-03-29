Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.