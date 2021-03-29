Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $198.26 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 254,088 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $198,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,611. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

