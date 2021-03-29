Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,444,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $258,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.18. 52,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

