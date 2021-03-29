CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.